Ellenor. @ kaylachioma_adurd6m

I love you more than you know Kayla. I haven't moved on from you, there's a reason I haven't. I am in love with you and would like you to know and feel it this time around. You were and are self when with me and God. We messed up, but we shouldn't be afraid to rebuild what we broke. you're the only person I think of when I wake up and go to sleep. I love you kayla chioma nwokeyi. I pray you still. ❤️ love Elle/bubbles. 0774485537