Karina_Keytotech

London, United Kingdom BD/Marketing

KeyToTech is a software development company headquartered in London with a development center in Lviv, Ukraine. Since 2017, we've helped startups and growing businesses build custom mobile and web products - from MVP to scale. Our core stack: Flutter, React Native, Node.js, Python. We specialize in HealthTech, FinTech, Travel, and Education verticals. What we write about: practical mobile development, cross-platform architecture decisions, startup tech strategy, compliance in health and finance apps, and insights from 30+ shipped products. 5.0 rating on Clutch | 50+ verified reviews | Teams in London & Lviv