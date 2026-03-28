Karachi, PK Founder & Senior Full Stack Engineer

I’m Kamran Omar, a Senior Technical Lead and Founder of MarqueFactory with 17+ years of experience building scalable software systems. I’ve worked on SaaS platforms, e-commerce systems, food delivery solutions, and edtech platforms across Europe and global markets. My core expertise includes: • MERN Stack (MongoDB, Express, React, Node.js) • Next.js & scalable frontend architecture • Backend systems & API design • Mobile apps (React Native) At MarqueFactory, we help startups and growing businesses turn ideas into reliable, production-ready systems. I focus on clean architecture, long-term scalability, and building systems that actually work under real-world conditions — not just demos.