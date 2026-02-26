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Judy D Hardison

@judyd

Results-driven Amazon Affiliate Marketer with hands-on experience in product research, content-based selling

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @judyd’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

Judy D Hardison

Marketer

Led design teams in creating user-focused products. Managed end-to-end design processes, ensured brand consistency, and collaborated with cross-functional teams to deliver impactful, innovative, and market-ready solutions. Led design teams in creating user-focused products. Managed end-to-end design processes, ensured brand consistency, and collaborated with cross-functional teams to deliver impactful, innovative, and market-ready solutions.

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