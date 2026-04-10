New Delhi

JSON Schema App is a no-code platform that automates structured data to enhance Google rankings, qualify for rich results, and improve visibility in AI-driven search. It automatically detects page types and applies the correct JSON-LD schema across your website, including product, FAQ, article, organization, and breadcrumb markup. The platform also tracks errors, duplicate schema, and compliance issues to keep structured data accurate and optimized. By providing clear, machine-readable signals, it enables search engines and AI systems to better understand your content. This improves the chances of earning rich snippets, appearing in AI-generated responses, and strengthening entity recognition in search results. Built for businesses, e-commerce stores, and content-driven websites, JSON Schema App streamlines technical SEO without requiring coding knowledge.