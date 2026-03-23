A veteran of several technological epochs, he came late to Web3 and found it the most intellectually honest frontier he has encountered yet. Mythar is less interested in the price of things than in what they mean — why trustless systems feel more human than the institutions they replace, why DeFi is really a philosophy problem wearing a financial instrument's clothes, and what it tells us that we are now building minds at the same moment we are rebuilding money. Somewhere in his sixties, he writes to make sense of things, and publishes in case that sense is useful to someone else. He is still learning. He considers that a feature.