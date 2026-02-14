jmdarts
Patna, IN
<p>Marketing and SEO specialist with 9+ years of experience in digital marketing strategies, Google Technology, and advertising campaigns. Implemented several lucrative marketing campaigns with a focus on e-business optimization and original content development. Committed to using strong communication skills to drive results on multiple levels, from encouraging solid working relationships between staff and management to implementing original SEO strategies that will exceed organizational goals and drive future business opportunities for the brand.</p>
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