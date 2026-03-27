Melbourne, Australia

Jhavtech Studios | Engineering Resilience & AI Architecture Jhavtech Studios is a premier software engineering firm specializing in Software Project Rescue and high-performance digital solutions. We step in when codebases fail, technical debt becomes insurmountable, or AI integrations lose their logic. Based in Melbourne, our team provides the senior-level architectural oversight necessary to transform unstable legacy systems into scalable, future-ready products. By combining "human-in-the-loop" expertise with advanced AI and Machine Learning development, we ensure that your software isn't just functional, but resilient. Our specialized Code Review and Software Rescue protocol identifies the structural "silent killers" that automated tools miss, providing a documentation-first roadmap to stability. Whether you are stabilizing an underperforming mobile app or deploying complex intelligent automation, we provide the Engineering Taste required to align technical execution with business