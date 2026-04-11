8029 Waterview Blvd. Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 USA

I am a tech innovator and part of the leadership at Jenex Technovation, a premier software and hardware engineering firm. With a footprint in Florida, USA, and a high-tech R&D lab in Ahmedabad, India, we help global enterprises scale through intelligent product engineering. My expertise lies at the intersection of Embedded Systems and Digital Transformation. From designing multi-layer PCBs and low-level firmware to architecting scalable Cloud and AI/ML models, I am passionate about building hardware that 'thinks' and software that scales. At Jenex Technovation, we don't just write code; we engineer end-to-end solutions that solve real-world industrial and consumer challenges.