Author profile picture

Jenex Technovation

@jenextechnovation

Global Engineering Lead at Jenex Technovation. Expert in full-stack IoT, Embedded Hardware, and AI/ML solutions.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @jenextechnovation’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

Jenex Technovation

8029 Waterview Blvd. Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 USA

I am a tech innovator and part of the leadership at Jenex Technovation, a premier software and hardware engineering firm. With a footprint in Florida, USA, and a high-tech R&D lab in Ahmedabad, India, we help global enterprises scale through intelligent product engineering. My expertise lies at the intersection of Embedded Systems and Digital Transformation. From designing multi-layer PCBs and low-level firmware to architecting scalable Cloud and AI/ML models, I am passionate about building hardware that 'thinks' and software that scales. At Jenex Technovation, we don't just write code; we engineer end-to-end solutions that solve real-world industrial and consumer challenges.

Interested Topics

embeddedembedded-systemshardwarehardware-design