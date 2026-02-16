Jemmy Rosey

Bangalore

The Prestige Eaton Park property on Sarjapur Road offers stunning three- and four-bedroom residences. The modern property offers 3 and 4.5 BHK premium apartments ranging in size from 1950 to 2800 square feet. The pricing starts at Rs 2.28 crore. Renowned technology parks like as Wipro SEZ, RGA Tech Park, and Embassy Tech Village are around ten to twenty minutes away. https://www.prestigeeatonpark.info