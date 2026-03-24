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jellow

@jellow

Hi, I’m a student based in Aachen, Germany, with a strong interest in building products and taking part in hackathons.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @jellow’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

jellow

Aachen

Hi, I’m a student based in Aachen, Germany, with a strong interest in building products and taking part in hackathons.

Work History

Current Position:

Previous Positions:

RWTH AachenStudent
3/26-3/26

Interested Topics

hackernoon-top-storygood-companyblockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-booksbooksproject-gutenbergprogrammingtechnologysoftware-developmentaistartupartificial-intelligencejavascriptweb-monetizationbitcoinebooksproductivitydata-sciencepythonstartupssoftware-engineeringsecuritytechmarketingcodingentrepreneurshipbusinesslatest-tech-stories