jellow@jellow
Hi, I’m a student based in Aachen, Germany, with a strong interest in building products and taking part in hackathons.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @jellow’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
jellow
Aachen
Hi, I’m a student based in Aachen, Germany, with a strong interest in building products and taking part in hackathons.
Work History
Current Position:
Previous Positions:
RWTH AachenStudent
3/26-3/26
Interested Topics
hackernoon-top-storygood-companyblockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-booksbooksproject-gutenbergprogrammingtechnologysoftware-developmentaistartupartificial-intelligencejavascriptweb-monetizationbitcoinebooksproductivitydata-sciencepythonstartupssoftware-engineeringsecuritytechmarketingcodingentrepreneurshipbusinesslatest-tech-stories