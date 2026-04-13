united states

Reviewly.ai is an AI-powered Google review management platform that helps businesses collect more reviews, respond faster, and improve local search rankings — all from their phone. Using SMS-based review requests with a 98% open rate, Reviewly reaches customers across 100+ countries and uses AI to generate personalized review suggestions and intelligent responses. The platform includes full white-label support for agencies, multi-location management, keyword-based responses for SEO, smart default replies, integrations with HubSpot, Zapier, GoHighLevel, QuickBooks, and Stripe, and a built-in affiliate program.