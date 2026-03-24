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Jasmine Kurb

@jasminekurb1

Jasmine Kurb is an experienced academic writer and education consultant currently associated with AssignmentHelpDubai.ae

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @jasminekurb1’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

Jasmine Kurb

Jasmine Kurb is an experienced academic writer and education consultant currently associated with AssignmentHelpDubai.ae with over 7 years of expertise in academic support and content development, she has helped hundreds of students in the UAE excel in their studies. Jasmine holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor’s in English Literature. Her areas of specialization include business management, marketing, and humanities assignments. Recognized for her clear writing style and in-depth research, Jasmine is dedicated to delivering customized, high-quality academic solutions that meet international university standards.

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