Jasmine Kurb is an experienced academic writer and education consultant currently associated with AssignmentHelpDubai.ae with over 7 years of expertise in academic support and content development, she has helped hundreds of students in the UAE excel in their studies. Jasmine holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor’s in English Literature. Her areas of specialization include business management, marketing, and humanities assignments. Recognized for her clear writing style and in-depth research, Jasmine is dedicated to delivering customized, high-quality academic solutions that meet international university standards.