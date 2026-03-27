Ivan Zamesin

Lisbon Founder

AJTBD Framework & Tools creator. Developed a pioneering methodology that has redefined how leading tech firms — from San Francisco to Singapore — build products by challenging conventional playbooks. Spent eight years developing it. Coached 12,000+ product managers, achieving outcomes such as 400% sales growth, tripled deal sizes, and ROMI improvements from 800% to 1200%. At Eastern Europe’s largest tech company, serving over 100 million daily users, helped to take 25% of the market from Google. Mentor and speaker at StartX by Stanford (USA), Founder Institute and Antler (global), Astana Hub, Future Founders by s16vc.