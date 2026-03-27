@isimarkindia

Noida

BIS CRS certification in India is mandatory for electronic and IT products under the Compulsory Registration Scheme. Manufacturers must ensure product testing through BIS-approved laboratories before registration. UMSPCS provides complete assistance with documentation, testing coordination, and application submission. Our consultants ensure compliance with regulatory standards and smooth approvals. With UMSPCS support, businesses can obtain CRS certification efficiently and legally sell their electronic products in the Indian market. For expert consultancy and fast processing, contact biscro.customercare@umspcs.in or call 9217672811 today. For more detail visit:https://umspcs.in/service/bis-certification-for-electronic-product/