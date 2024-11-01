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irisleegallery3

@irisleegallery3

A vertical Wabi-Sabi influenced textured abstract painting defined by fine vertical rhythms and soft tonal shifts. Hand-painted and minimal, the pie

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irisleegallery3

A vertical Wabi-Sabi influenced textured abstract painting defined by fine vertical rhythms and soft tonal shifts. Hand-painted and minimal, the pie

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