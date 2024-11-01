irisleegallery3@irisleegallery3
A vertical Wabi-Sabi influenced textured abstract painting defined by fine vertical rhythms and soft tonal shifts. Hand-painted and minimal, the pie
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irisleegallery3
A vertical Wabi-Sabi influenced textured abstract painting defined by fine vertical rhythms and soft tonal shifts. Hand-painted and minimal, the pie
Looks like this user’s still working on their profile. Stay tuned, more to come!