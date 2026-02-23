Hiren@innovator
we’re building a collective of passionate individuals united by a purpose: empowering brands to harnes
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Hiren
Navi Mumbai, INMarketing
In today’s data-driven world, information is power. But raw data alone can’t fuel success. At Quation, we bridge the gap. We’re a data analytics company dedicated to empowering brands like yours to unlock the true potential of their data.
Work History
Current Position:
Quation.inMarketing
Previous Positions:
Quation.inMarketing