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Hiren

@innovator

we’re building a collective of passionate individuals united by a purpose: empowering brands to harnes

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Hiren

Navi Mumbai, INMarketing

In today’s data-driven world, information is power. But raw data alone can’t fuel success. At Quation, we bridge the gap. We’re a data analytics company dedicated to empowering brands like yours to unlock the true potential of their data.

Work History

Current Position:

Quation.inMarketing

Previous Positions:

Quation.inMarketing

Interested Topics

telecomtelecommunicationtelecommunicationstelecom-modernizationai-driven-data-strategy