India

InfyBlocks is a global AI, Blockchain, and Web3 development company delivering secure, scalable, and custom-built digital solutions for startups and enterprises. While our core engineering team operates from Madurai, India, we serve clients across the USA, UAE, India, UK, Europe, and APAC, combining strong engineering expertise with a global business perspective. We specialize in AI-powered platforms, blockchain development, cryptocurrency exchanges, DeFi ecosystems, Web3 applications, and blockchain gaming, building solutions that are reliable, secure, compliant, and production-ready for real-world business environments.