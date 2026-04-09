HIG-66, Neera Cafe Building, E-seva Line, Near Temple Bus Stand, KPHB Phase 3, Kukatpally, Hyderabad, Telangana 500072 Founder

VKNOWTECH AI is Hyderabad's premier AI and Workday training institute, based in KPHB, Kukatpally. Led by trainers with 15+ years of industry experience, we offer Generative AI (90-day) and Workday HCM & Finance (45-day) certification courses with hands-on training and placement support. Our graduates are placed at top firms including Accenture, Deloitte, Infosys, and KPMG. Free demo sessions every 2nd & 4th Saturday. Expanding across Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, and London UK.