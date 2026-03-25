Based in the heart of Karnataka, Indigo Interiors is a premier design studio dedicated to excellence in craftsmanship. Known consistently among the best interior designers in Bangalore, we pride ourselves on a transparent process, timely delivery, and a client-first approach. Our portfolio spans across luxury villas, modern apartments, and corporate offices. At Indigo Interiors, we don’t just design spaces; we curate lifestyles. Explore our signature styles at https://www.indigointeriors.in/.