INDIGLOO SOFTWARES PRIVATE LIMITED

Mumbai , IN Founder

Indigloo Softwares is a is a forward-thinking technology firm dedicated to building the next generation of intelligent systems. As a GOI-approved startup, we focus on delivering high-impact solutions in: • Generative & Agentic AI: Crafting sophisticated AI agents and RAG-based systems to automate complex workflows. • Cybersecurity: Implementing zero-trust architectures and advanced threat protection to secure enterprise data. • Cloud Ecosystems: Leveraging deep expertise in Google Cloud Platform to build scalable, resilient architectures. • Specialized Healthcare AI: Developing innovative tools like digital assistants to improve patient outcomes. We partner with global technology leaders to provide cutting-edge consulting and development services across the healthcare, finance, and pharmaceutical sectors.