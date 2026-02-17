Ihor Zakutynskyi

CTO at FORMA (Universe Group). I have over 12 years of experience building software and engineering systems end to end — from core technologies and infrastructure to teams and long-term technical strategy. I focus on building reliable systems and teams that scale well and make business goals easier to achieve. My work sits at the intersection of engineering, architecture, and leadership. I design systems, stay involved in technical decision-making, and work closely with teams to ensure technology choices support product growth and revenue, not just technical elegance. I hold a PhD in Computer Science, am an AWS Certified Architect, and was awarded “Best Young Scientist of the Year” for my research. Alongside commercial products, I contribute to Mil-Tech R&D, working on communication and electronic warfare solutions for unmanned systems. I also lecture and mentor engineers, believing that strong engineering culture is built through practice, responsibility, and critical thinking.