Sherwood Park, Alberta, AB T8H 0X5, Canada

ICC Energy is a trusted commercial refrigeration equipment supplier in Alberta, delivering reliable, high-performance cooling solutions for commercial and industrial applications. With a strong focus on inventory availability, product quality, and customer support, we help contractors, developers, and facility operators keep projects on schedule and systems operating efficiently. As an established refrigeration equipment distributor in Alberta, ICC Energy supplies a complete range of refrigeration products including insulated panels, copper fittings, evaporators, compressors, and advanced control systems. Our goal is simple: provide dependable equipment with fast turnaround times to reduce project delays and improve operational reliability. We are a recognized walk-in cooler equipment supplier in Alberta, supporting restaurants, grocery stores, food processing facilities, and distribution centers with durable, energy-efficient cold storage solutions. From insulated panel systems to f