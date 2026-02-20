Hybrid Power Electric@hybridpowerelectric
Licensed electricians serving Murrieta, Temecula & Menifee since 2010. Residential & commercial electrical services
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Hybrid Power Electric
Hybrid Power Electric is a licensed and insured electrical contractor serving Murrieta, Temecula, Menifee, and the greater Temecula Valley since 2010. The company provides residential and commercial electrical services including electrical repairs, panel upgrades, EV charger installations, LED lighting upgrades, smart home systems, surge protection, generator installations, and emergency electrical services. All work is completed by master electricians with a focus on safety, code compliance, and long-term reliability. Website: https://hybridpowerelectric.com/