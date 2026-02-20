27890 Clinton Keith Rd. Suite D365 Murrieta, Ca 92562

Hybrid Power Electric is a licensed and insured electrical contractor serving Murrieta, Temecula, Menifee, and the greater Temecula Valley since 2010. The company provides residential and commercial electrical services including electrical repairs, panel upgrades, EV charger installations, LED lighting upgrades, smart home systems, surge protection, generator installations, and emergency electrical services. All work is completed by master electricians with a focus on safety, code compliance, and long-term reliability. Website: https://hybridpowerelectric.com/