Farida

Choosing Pure A2 Gir Cow Desi Ghee by House of Daadi is a step towards a healthier and more natural lifestyle. Its traditional preparation, rich nutritional profile, and authentic taste make it a superior alternative to refined oils. Whether used in cooking or consumed directly, it supports overall health and wellness. This ghee brings together tradition and modern nutrition, making it a valuable addition to your daily diet. https://houseofdaadi.com/products/pure-a2-gir-cow-desi-ghee-bilona-method