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Each edition dives into breakthrough innovations, ethical AI development, real-world applications, enterprise transformation, and emerging technologies shaping our future. From AI without borders and federated systems to crowdsourcing intelligence and industry-specific AI use cases, HonestAI brings together thought leaders, researchers, founders, and practitioners who are building the next generation of intelligent systems. More than just trends, the magazine focuses on transparency, trust, responsibility, and practical impact—cutting through the hype to deliver meaningful insights for business leaders, technologists, policymakers, and AI enthusiasts. HonestAI isn’t about illusions. It’s about understanding, accountability, and building AI that truly serves humanity. To know more details, read this :https://honestaiengine.com/