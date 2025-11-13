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Himbo

@himbo

Certified buff-tech nerd 💻 Bench press 250. Write about AI, startups and lifting. Known on the internet as MR EL HIMBO

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @himbo’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

Himbo

Certified buff-tech nerd 💻 Bench press 250, IQ 150 (one of those is more useful) Write about AI, startups, and lifting heavy things—sometimes at the same time Dungeon Master. Gym rat. Accidentally a thought leader Currently debugging code and my emotional availability #AI #Startups #Fitness

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