Himbo@himbo
Certified buff-tech nerd 💻 Bench press 250. Write about AI, startups and lifting. Known on the internet as MR EL HIMBO
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Himbo
Certified buff-tech nerd 💻 Bench press 250, IQ 150 (one of those is more useful) Write about AI, startups, and lifting heavy things—sometimes at the same time Dungeon Master. Gym rat. Accidentally a thought leader Currently debugging code and my emotional availability #AI #Startups #Fitness