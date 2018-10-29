Start Writing
Start Writing
Noonies 2020
Public Nominations Are Open!
Back to the Internet
Decentralization
FAQ
Future Heroes
Podcast
Software
Stories
Technology
Video
Read
Tech
AI
Automation
Business
CoronaVirus
Data
Data Science
Deep Fakes
Economics
Entrepreneurship
Future
Founders
Funding
Iot
Management
Marketing
Meaning of Life
Robotics
Self-Driving Cars
Startups
Venture Capital
Virtual Reality
Software
Agile
APIs
Architecture
C
Coding
Engineering
Java
Javascript
Killers
MVP
NodeJS
Open Source
PHP
Programming
Python
React
Ruby
SQL
Swift
Vim
Decentralization
Altcoins
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Spotlight
Blockchain
Coil
Cryptocurrency
Cardano
DApps
Does It Work?
DWeb
EOS
Ethereum
Finance
Libra
Mind Blown
Ripple
Space
Tether
Twitter
Top Stories
0
Write
0
Learn
Web Development
Angular
Complete Javascript Course 2020
Cyber Security
Web Developer Bootcamp
Web Developer Zero to Mastery
Data Science
Data science course 2020
Deep learning A-Z
Machine Learning, Data Science, Deep Learning Python
Python for Machine Learning
Statistics for Data Science and Business Analysis
Languages
HTML & CSS
Javascript
Java
Python
MongoDB
SQL
In Partnership With Udemy
About
About
A Recent Story
CEO
COO
CPO
Email Us
Equity Crowdfundraise
In Six Words or Less
LinkedIn
On the Gram
Our Podcast
Tech GIFs
Write
Add Coil Meta Tag
Better Headlines
Create Your Own Call To Action
Help Section
Get Published
Submit a Story Support
Troubleshooting Account Creation
Writing Guide
Write Now
Sponsors
Ad by Tag
Book a Meeting
Brand As Author Program
Chatbot
Newsletters
Noonies
Sitewide Billboard
200+ Brands Publishing Here
Noonies 2020
Public Nominations Are Open!
Back to the Internet
Decentralization
FAQ
Future Heroes
Podcast
Software
Stories
Technology
Video
Read
Tech
AI
Automation
Business
CoronaVirus
Data
Data Science
Deep Fakes
Economics
Entrepreneurship
Future
Founders
Funding
Iot
Management
Marketing
Meaning of Life
Robotics
Self-Driving Cars
Startups
Venture Capital
Virtual Reality
Software
Agile
APIs
Architecture
C
Coding
Engineering
Java
Javascript
Killers
MVP
NodeJS
Open Source
PHP
Programming
Python
React
Ruby
SQL
Swift
Vim
Decentralization
Altcoins
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Spotlight
Blockchain
Coil
Cryptocurrency
Cardano
DApps
Does It Work?
DWeb
EOS
Ethereum
Finance
Libra
Mind Blown
Ripple
Space
Tether
Twitter
Top Stories
Write
Learn
Web Development
Angular
Complete Javascript Course 2020
Cyber Security
Web Developer Bootcamp
Web Developer Zero to Mastery
Data Science
Data science course 2020
Deep learning A-Z
Machine Learning, Data Science, Deep Learning Python
Python for Machine Learning
Statistics for Data Science and Business Analysis
Languages
HTML & CSS
Javascript
Java
Python
MongoDB
SQL
In Partnership With Udemy
About
About
A Recent Story
CEO
COO
CPO
Email Us
Equity Crowdfundraise
In Six Words or Less
LinkedIn
On the Gram
Our Podcast
Tech GIFs
Write
Add Coil Meta Tag
Better Headlines
Create Your Own Call To Action
Help Section
Get Published
Submit a Story Support
Troubleshooting Account Creation
Writing Guide
Write Now
Sponsors
Ad by Tag
Book a Meeting
Brand As Author Program
Chatbot
Newsletters
Noonies
Sitewide Billboard
200+ Brands Publishing Here
Building a GraphQL API in JavaScript
@heyfebin
Febin John James
The beautiful humans of Hacker Noon have collectively read @heyfebin’s 77 stories for 4 months 14 days 2 hours and 46 minutes
Stories
7 Rising Leaders in the Crypto Industry You Need to Know
#blockchain
@heyfebin
Febin John James
10/29/18
Is the Music Industry Unfair to Its Artists?
#music
@heyfebin
Febin John James
07/31/18
How to Create Your Identity Effortlessly on a Blockchain
#bitcoin
@heyfebin
Febin John James
07/19/18
How We Plan to Empower Blockchain Innovators
#bitcoin
@heyfebin
Febin John James
07/04/18
Here Is What I Found Trading ERC20 Tokens in Decentralized Exchanges
#innovation
@heyfebin
Febin John James
06/27/18
How Can 0x Help You Build Decentralised Applications
#blockchain
@heyfebin
Febin John James
06/25/18
Can Blockchain Technology Be Used to Improve Open Governance?
#blockchain
@heyfebin
Febin John James
05/26/18
MIT’s Interesting Proposal for a More Stable Financial System
#cryptocurrency
@heyfebin
Febin John James
05/24/18
A Beginner’s Guide to Blockchain Programming
#blockchain
@heyfebin
Febin John James
05/21/18
A Silly Mistake Most Crypto Traders Make
#
@heyfebin
Febin John James
05/07/18
Can Technology Help You Declare Your Work Independence?
#blockchain
@heyfebin
Febin John James
04/17/18
Things You Need to Know About Facebook and Mass Manipulation
#facebook
@heyfebin
Febin John James
04/05/18
A Beginner’s Guide to ICO
#blockchain
@heyfebin
Febin John James
04/05/18
How to Build a Simple Crypto Trading Simulator, Part 1
#technology
@heyfebin
Febin John James
03/22/18
Hear from the Techie Who Launched an ICO
#blockchain
@heyfebin
Febin John James
03/20/18
5 Simple Ways to Survive the Economic Crisis
#blockchain
@heyfebin
Febin John James
03/15/18
3 Popular EdTech Platforms You Need to Know
#blockchain
@heyfebin
Febin John James
02/28/18
Here Is the Epic Future Blockchain Is Going to Create
#blockchain
@heyfebin
Febin John James
02/26/18
Decentralised Platforms Need Breakthrough Thinking, Here Is What Yo...
#blockchain
@heyfebin
Febin John James
02/24/18
What Happens When You Combine Blockchain and Education?
#blockchain
@heyfebin
Febin John James
02/17/18
How To Protect Yourself From Cryptocurrency Scams
#bitcoin
@heyfebin
Febin John James
02/16/18
3 Popular Types Of Blockchains You Need To Know
#blockchain
@heyfebin
Febin John James
02/13/18
5 Promising ICOs You Need to Know
#technology
@heyfebin
Febin John James
02/07/18
Blockchain Will Make You Save Big Money
#blockchain
@heyfebin
Febin John James
02/05/18
How Will Blockchain Technology Empower Online Communities
#blockchain
@heyfebin
Febin John James
02/01/18
6 Promising Blockchain Opportunities You Need to Know
#blockchain
@heyfebin
Febin John James
01/31/18
Popular Use Cases of Blockchain Technology You Need to Know
#blockchain
@heyfebin
Febin John James
01/31/18
Hidden Opportunities for You on the Blockchain
#blockchain
@heyfebin
Febin John James
01/27/18
How Can Blockchain Technology Innovate Your Education
#blockchain
@heyfebin
Febin John James
01/25/18
Aadhar Security, Bringing Sticks to a Gun Fight
#security
@heyfebin
Febin John James
01/11/18
How to Help Your Folks from the Possible Bitcoin Catastrophe
#bitcoin
@heyfebin
Febin John James
01/09/18
Oh My Aadhar! Heights of negligence by the Indian government
#india
@heyfebin
Febin John James
01/05/18
The Excited Soul’s Guide to Startup, Pt 1
#startup
@heyfebin
Febin John James
01/01/18
A Beginner’s Guide to Blockchain
#blockchain
@heyfebin
Febin John James
01/01/18
How Blockchain Will Help You Save on Lawyer’s Fees
#blockchain
@heyfebin
Febin John James
12/29/17
How You Could Have Invented Bitcoin for Yourself
#bitcoin
@heyfebin
Febin John James
12/27/17
If Blockchain Was a Person
#blockchain
@heyfebin
Febin John James
12/26/17
Alice has an Idea
#blockchain
@heyfebin
Febin John James
12/15/17
How to Protect Your Password from Artificial Intelligence
#security
@heyfebin
Febin John James
10/03/17
How Artificial Intelligence Can Be Used For Password Guessing
#artificial-intelligence
@heyfebin
Febin John James
09/19/17
CCleaner compromised, your computer could be infected
#technology
@heyfebin
Febin John James
09/18/17
Programming without coding
#technology
@heyfebin
Febin John James
09/17/17
You could be a victim of illegitimate mining
#blockchain
@heyfebin
Febin John James
09/16/17
How AI can be used to replicate a game engine
#game-development
@heyfebin
Febin John James
09/15/17
Fight The Blue Whale
#social-media
@heyfebin
Febin John James
09/15/17
Monetise With Your User’s CPU Power
#javascript
@heyfebin
Febin John James
09/14/17
Miniature minion like robots to assist you
#wearables
@heyfebin
Febin John James
09/13/17
Opt out of biometric authentication
#authentication
@heyfebin
Febin John James
09/12/17
Unempathetic, Rude Uber Drivers, #ApniHiGaadi is a JOKE
#uber
@heyfebin
Febin John James
09/11/17
Inaudible Voice Commands Can Hack Siri, Google Now & Alexa
#technology
@heyfebin
Febin John James
09/09/17
Why is Two Uber Pools Cheaper Than One?
#uber
@heyfebin
Febin John James
07/10/17
Words That Can Make a Difference
#technology
@heyfebin
Febin John James
06/07/17
Negligent Indian Startups
#customer-service
@heyfebin
Febin John James
06/06/17
It Won’t Cost a Bomb to Build Your Idea
#wordpress
@heyfebin
Febin John James
06/04/17
The Impatient Programmer’s Guide to Learning
#programming
@heyfebin
Febin John James
05/04/17
5 Books Every Founder Must Read
#technology
@heyfebin
Febin John James
05/03/17
How to build it fast and cheap
#innovation
@heyfebin
Febin John James
05/02/17
How can my business benefit from AWS Pt 5: Networking & Content Del...
#aws
@heyfebin
Febin John James
04/28/17
AutoDraw with Google Now
#design
@heyfebin
Febin John James
04/13/17
How can my business benefit from AWS Pt 4 : Databases
#aws
@heyfebin
Febin John James
04/10/17
Building a start-up from scratch Pt 2: Designing the solution
#startup
@heyfebin
Febin John James
04/01/17
Amazon Connect : How can my business benefit from AWS Pt 3
#internet-of-things
@heyfebin
Febin John James
03/27/17
Building a start-up from scratch Pt 1 : Identifying the problem
#startup
@heyfebin
Febin John James
03/22/17
How can my business benefit from AWS Pt 2 : Which storage service t...
#cloud-computing
@heyfebin
Febin John James
03/21/17
How can my business benefit from AWS Pt 1
#aws
@heyfebin
Febin John James
03/20/17
Reschedule your day for better results in productivity
#productivity
@heyfebin
Febin John James
03/18/17
How to build a simple meme bot in 30 minutes using Meteor
#javascript
@heyfebin
Febin John James
03/14/17
How to change your habits
#habit-building
@heyfebin
Febin John James
03/12/17
How changing one habit saved a company
#productivity
@heyfebin
Febin John James
03/10/17
Boost your productivity by having order in things you do
#productivity
@heyfebin
Febin John James
03/09/17
A silly mistake most programmers make
#api
@heyfebin
Febin John James
03/07/17
How I tweaked pomodoro technique for better results in productivity
#productivity
@heyfebin
Febin John James
03/06/17
Benefits of being an innovator in product adoption
#innovation
@heyfebin
Febin John James
03/04/17
3 books to help you stop procrastinating
#habit-building
@heyfebin
Febin John James
02/24/17
Why a lot of computer science engineers in India are unemployed
#programming
@heyfebin
Febin John James
02/13/17
How AWS SaaS startups can benefit from API Gateway and AWS Marketpl...
#aws
@heyfebin
Febin John James
01/21/17
Cloud Computing for Beginners
#cloud-computing
@heyfebin
Febin John James
01/11/17
Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!