729 Industrial Area JLPL, Sec-82 Second Floor, Mohali-140308 (Chandigarh-Tricity), India

Haus Paus specializes in premium herbal teas crafted to support balance, boost energy, and promote relaxation. Each blend is thoughtfully created to make mindful self-care easy and enjoyable. With natural ingredients and soothing flavors, Haus Paus helps customers build healthier daily rituals, nurture their well-being, and bring a sense of calm and refreshment into their everyday lives, one cup at a time.