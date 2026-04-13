Colorado, US

Harper is an open-source unified runtime that combines database, cache, API, real-time pub/sub, vector search, and blob storage into a single in-memory process. Built on Node.js with a RocksDB storage engine, Harper eliminates the need to stitch together separate services for each layer of your stack. One process. One deployment. No glue code. Harper is purpose-built for agentic engineering, where AI agents need fast, reliable infrastructure they can reason about without navigating a maze of microservices. Enterprise-proven at companies like Verizon, Lufthansa, and Ubisoft, delivering 100K+ requests per second per node. Get started: npm create harper@latest