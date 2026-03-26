Harjai AI@harjaiai
Harjai AI is an AI recruitment platform for fast, fair hiring with smart video interviews and skill assessments.
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Harjai AI
usa
Harjai AI is a powerful AI recruitment platform transforming modern hiring with an intelligent and ethical talent ecosystem backed by the trusted expertise of Harjai Group. Our AI Recruiter, advanced AI video interview platform, and smart assessment tools automate candidate sourcing, interviewing, and skill evaluation to streamline the entire recruitment journey.