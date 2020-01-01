Abdul Rehman@hacker95786699
Founder & Marketing Strategist | Building relationship-first businesses | Learning from grandmother's wisdom
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @hacker95786699’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Abdul Rehman
Abdul Rehman is a marketing strategist and entrepreneur who learned the hard way that authentic connections matter more than advertising dollars. After nearly failing with traditional marketing approaches, he discovered that genuine relationships with real people drive sustainable business growth. His journey from burning through ad budgets to building a thriving 15,000+ user business has taught him that the best marketing doesn't feel like marketing at all. Abdul writes about entrepreneurship, customer relationships, and the human side of building businesses.