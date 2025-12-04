E-Block, Aerocity, Mohali, Punjab (India) E-Block, Aerocity, Mohali, Punjab (India)

Education for Those Who Aspire to Lead the World. Our vision is to train future leaders to fulfil their responsibilities with utmost excellence and sincerity towards their families, society & nation. R Rudra International School is a premium CBSE-affiliated institution located in E-Block, Aerocity, Mohali, dedicated to nurturing future-ready global citizens. Founded under the visionary leadership of Dr. Rajesh Rudhra, the school aims to combine academic excellence, strong moral values, and holistic development within a world-class learning environment.