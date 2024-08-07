Author profile picture

Sandip Gami

@hacker90875943

Saved millions of manual hours using s/w automation & now focused on "automating automation" with AI-driven solutions

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @hacker90875943’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

Sandip Gami

Virginia, USSr. Manager Digital Operations

Saved millions of manual hours using s/w automation & now focused on "automating automation" with AI-driven solutions

Work History

Current Position:

Marriott InternationalSr. Manager Digital Operations

Previous Positions:

Author profile picture
CBSLead Data Test Engineer
Looks like this user’s still working on their profile. Stay tuned, more to come!

Explore HackerNoon's Top Writers