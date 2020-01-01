Nirmala Foundation@hacker89661326
Nirmala Foundation is a Delhi-based NGO working for women, children, and rural upliftment. Visit www.nirmalafoundation.o
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @hacker89661326’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Nirmala Foundation
delhi
Nirmala Foundation is a team of young people who have a desire for social service as well as sympathy towards the miseries of the deprived section of society. As a leading non-profit organization in India, we are working for the combined development of women and children who are vulnerable and often ignored.
Looks like this user’s still working on their profile. Stay tuned, more to come!