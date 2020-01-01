SACHIN SHARMA

Staff Software Engineer

I’m a Staff Software Engineer with experience across Java, Python, Go, and Rust, building large-scale distributed systems and modernizing legacy applications. My work spans cloud security, data pipelines, and event-driven architectures, with a strong focus on scalability and reliability. Outside of engineering, I enjoy writing about emerging technologies—covering programming languages, cloud platforms, AI, and cybersecurity—to share insights with the developer community. Always curious, always building.