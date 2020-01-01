Michael Martinez | Customer Experience & AI Writer...

Florida, US UX Writer & Digital Content Strategist

Michael Martinez is a UX writer and digital journalist based in Colorado. He covers how artificial intelligence, automation, and customer experience intersect in the modern economy. His writing focuses on helping users understand complex systems — from Amazon’s AI-driven service models to the ethics of automation. His work blends storytelling with data-driven analysis, helping readers navigate the rapidly changing world of digital support, e-commerce, and user empowerment.