#201, 5109 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 2Y8, Canada

Whether you’re seeking facial rejuvenation, body contouring, hair restoration or wellness treatments, Beauty Aesthetics covers it all. They offer everything from injectables like BOTOX and dermal fillers, lip augmentation, to hair-removal lasers, microneedling, and even more specialized procedures like vein removal and non-surgical lifts. https://beautyaesthetics.ca/