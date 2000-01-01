Sliyd makes digital rewards effortless. It’s a one-click wallet and rewards platform built on Base. Brands share a single link or QR code; users tap once in their browser and the reward is theirs — no app to install, no sign-up, no jargon. We’re simplicity-first: designed to feel instant and familiar, especially for people new to Web3. We're on a mission to onboard the next billion people into web3.