AutoZone Inc. is a leading American retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, and accessories. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, AutoZone operates over 7,000 stores across the United States, Mexico, and Brazil, making it one of the largest auto parts retailers in North America. The company primarily serves do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional installers(Commercial), offering a comprehensive selection of automotive products including: Replacement parts (batteries, brakes, filters, fluids) Maintenance items and tools Performance and accessory products Commercial vehicle parts through their commercial sales program AutoZone is known for its "Get in the Zone" slogan and provides free services like battery testing, tool lending, and diagnostic help. The company has built a strong reputation for knowledgeable staff, extensive product availability, and same-day availability for most parts. As a Fortune 500 company traded on the NYSE (AZO), AutoZone