Founded over 18 years ago, Cryptex Technologies is a leading software development company specializing in web development, mobile app development, digital marketing and manpower outsourcing. We’ve successfully delivered 150+ global projects, helping startups, enterprises and organizations achieve their digital goals through innovation and technology. Our expert team is highly skilled in Ruby on Rails, Shopify and Canvas LMS , developing intelligent, scalable and high-performance applications tailored to each client’s unique vision.