Burbank, CA

COWEED-19™ – The Official Plug of Los Angeles County From Long Beach to Lancaster, Compton to Calabasas, Santa Monica to San Dimas, COWEED-19 is putting fire in the hands of the whole city. We’re not just a weed store — we’re LA’s green heartbeat, pumping the finest bud, concentrates, edibles, vapes, and pre-rolls through every neighborhood in the county. 🌿 100% Verified Fire – No mids, no trash, only top-shelf strains grown and cured to perfection. 🚗 All City, All Day – Whether you’re chilling in Malibu or posted in East LA, COWEED-19 delivers the heat straight to your block. 💨 Street to Suite – We serve everyone: the working hustler, the laid-back surfer, the studio rat, the night owl, the weekend warrior. 🏆 LA’s Favorite – Built for the people, by the people, we’re the weed wave sweeping every zip code in the 213, 310, 323, 424, 562, 626, 661, 747, and 818. When you see the name COWEED-19, you already know: this is more than a store — it’s a movement. Whether you’re in Downto