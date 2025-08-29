Author profile picture

Ishwar Bansal

@hacker47840371

I am a Solution Architect at Amazon.

Ishwar Bansal

Virginia, USSolution Architect

I am a Solution Architect (Software Development Engineer) at Amazon. I am a distinguished software development professional with 17 years of international experience in creating and deploying innovative web applications and enterprise solutions. I have a Master’s degree in Computer Science and a Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Applications. My role encompasses the entire software development lifecycle, including design, development, testing, and deployment.

Work History

Current Position:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)Solution Architect

Previous Positions:

UnitedHealth GroupEngineering Leader
