Ishwar Bansal@hacker47840371
I am a Solution Architect at Amazon.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @hacker47840371’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Ishwar Bansal
Virginia, USSolution Architect
I am a Solution Architect (Software Development Engineer) at Amazon. I am a distinguished software development professional with 17 years of international experience in creating and deploying innovative web applications and enterprise solutions. I have a Master’s degree in Computer Science and a Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Applications. My role encompasses the entire software development lifecycle, including design, development, testing, and deployment.
Work History
Current Position:
Amazon Web Services (AWS)Solution Architect
Previous Positions:
UnitedHealth GroupEngineering Leader
Looks like this user’s still working on their profile. Stay tuned, more to come!