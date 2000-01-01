solcard

SolCard is a next-generation crypto debit card built on Solana that allows users to spend cryptocurrency anywhere Visa and Mastercard are accepted. Unlike traditional banks, SolCard connects directly with Web3 wallets, letting you pay with SOL, USDC, or other Solana tokens in both online and offline stores. It is not just a card — it’s a Web3 payment solution designed for travelers, digital nomads, and crypto enthusiasts who want to use their coins in everyday life.