Phillip Wolf@hacker43833340
Exploring how blockchain can fund sustainable growth. Reviewing token projects that connect real-world assets with crypt
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @hacker43833340’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Phillip Wolf
Bangkok, TH
Covering the intersection of crypto, tokenization, and sustainability. Sharing stories of projects that use blockchain to create lasting impact.
Looks like this user’s still working on their profile. Stay tuned, more to come!