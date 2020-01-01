Manchester, GB Data Governance Manager

Nathaniel Akande is a renowned Information Analyst with over 8 years of experience in Quality Assurance, Cybersecurity, Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). He holds an MBA, an M.Sc. in Cybersecurity, and is a Certified ISO 27001 Lead Implementer. Adept at implementing data governance, identity and access management, and aligning operations with standards like GDPR, ISO 27001, and NIST, Nathaniel has led enterprise projects involving data governance and AI risk management. He is a conference speaker and has authored and reviewed several articles. He is recognized for his strong analytical skills, technical acumen, and proactive approach to security operations and compliance.