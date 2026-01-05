VOSSKO UK LTD is a trusted provider of premium frozen food solutions, supplying retailers, wholesalers, and foodservice partners throughout the United Kingdom. As a key member of the Vossko Group, the company specializes in high-quality halal meat, seafood, and value-added frozen products produced under rigorous quality and safety standards. With a strong emphasis on consistency, taste, and operational efficiency, VOSSKO UK LTD supports both commercial kitchens and modern consumers. The company is driven by reliability, innovation, and a commitment to long-term excellence in food supply.