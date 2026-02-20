Ghayoor Abbas shaikh

Hyderabad, PK

This is Ghayoor Abbas. I am Google and Microsoft Certified Professional Consultant and Practitioner in Pakistan. I am Serving since Last 7 Years to my potential Clients, ranges from UK, US, KSA, UAE and Canada. I’m aboriginal of Hyderabad. I am aimed at to "Train The Youth" and enable them to grow their skills and improve their learning capacity towards Newly Emerging Paradigm of Digital Marketing. I have Dream to Train the Youth. If you want to Grow your skills, Enhance New Age Marketing Studies. I am fan of Blogging, technology, and entrepreneurship. I’m also interested in innovation and music.