Geometry Dash Lite@geometry2
Geometry Dash Lite is a fast-paced rhythm-based platformer.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @geometry2’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Geometry Dash Lite
New J
With its fast tempo and unforgiving obstacles, Geometry Dash Lite offers a unique challenge that keeps players fully engaged. The game uses simple tap controls, yet demands sharp focus and perfect timing to survive each level. Bright colors, sharp shapes, and energetic music combine to create an intense atmosphere.