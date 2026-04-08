Geoff Wilkings is a Calgary and Banff wedding photographer with over 20 years of experience and more than 1000 weddings and elopements photographed. Known for a refined editorial style, he specializes in weddings, helicopter elopements, and multi day celebrations across the Canadian Rockies. You are guided through the process with clear direction so you can stay present and enjoy the experience. Name: Geoff Wilkings Photography Address: 9 West Coach Place, SW, Calgary, Alberta, T3H 0M7, Canada Phone: 403 826 9927